ZITF set to host inaugural Diplomats Forum

By Mbekezeli Ncube

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) will this year convene a Diplomats Forum in what could be a move by organisers of the annual event to promote the country’s trade relations with the outside world.

The annual multi sectoral trade showcase is scheduled for 21-25 April and it will be held under the theme “Augmenting Trade and Investment towards a Shared Economic Vision”.

In line with the theme, ZITF 2020 concurrent event diary has been crafted with a heavy focus on providing, increasing and enhancing opportunities for striking trade and investment deals.

In a press release by the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair’s Marketing and Public Relations Manager, Stella Nkomo, “ZITF will this year host its inaugural Diplomats Forum which aims to promote Zimbabwe’s bilateral relationships with the international community as part of Vision 2030”.

The event will see high level Zimbabwe government representation host foreign diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe as well as delegations from their host countries to showcase the quality and quantity of investment opportunities available in Zimbabwe.

According to Nkomo, there is already interest from foreign countries that would like to organise separate bilateral trade and investment fora.

Nkomo also said she was thrilled with the response of exhibitors with over 200 of them having registered and confirmed their participation in this year’s segment since the official launch in November last year.

“As show organisers, we are delighted to see that our exhibitors continue to see value in the exhibition particularly in challenging economic times such as these when the temptation is to scrap all marketing-related expenditure.

“The marketing has gained traction with a total of 231 direct exhibitors having heeded the call to book exhibition space.

“In terms of space taken, 38 882 square meters of the 49 631 square metres of exhibition space has been taken up which is like 78 %,” said Nkomo.

Other notable events that will take place at the show include the ZITF International Business Conference on 22 April as well as the official opening ceremony to be done two days later.

Business days of the five-day exhibition programme will cover 21 up to 23 April while the remaining two days are open to the general public.

“As promised during our diamond jubilee celebrations last year, we seek to reaffirm ZITF as the definitive meeting place for the who-is-whos of the Zimbabwean industry and also to establish a track of trade and investment inflows flowing directly from contacts made at the show,” Nkomo added.