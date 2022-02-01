Ziyambi Accuses Joana Mamombe Of Faking Mental Illness

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

JUSTICE minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has accused Nelson Chamisa-aligned legislator, Joana Mamombe, of employing delaying tactics and stalling the finalisation of her several criminal cases by faking a mental illness.

Ziyambi said this while presenting a statement during the country’s third cycle universal periodic review before the president of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

He said Mamombe and her friends, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova, formerly famously known as the MDC Alliance trio, were liars.

He said he was praying for an expeditious finalisation of their cases so that government could be cleared of allegations of human rights violation.

Mamombe and her friends have been in and out of the courts over several criminal allegations which are still pending.

Ziyambi said their alleged forced disappearance does not fall under that category but could pass for an alleged abduction.

“This case was extensively investigated by the Zimbabwe Republic Police. The resultant police report revealed that their allegations were false and that they had staged the abductions in a bid to tarnish the image of the Government,” Ziyambi said.

“Consequently, they were charged and arraigned before the courts. Since the commencement of the court proceedings the three women have employed dilatory tactics to evade trial including faking mental health illness. One of them has since absconded to Europe and a warrant of arrest has since been issued against her. The remaining two have been granted bail and are currently out of custody,” he said.

“If this matter is proved, it could perhaps assist to lessen the number of false abduction and disappearance claims levelled against the government which normally coincide with important international events,” he added.

Mamombe and her friends are accused of faking an abduction to soil the government’s reputation, publishing falsehoods and also breaching of Covid-19 regulations among other allegations.

Marova has since been issued with an arrest warrant after she failed to turn up for trial.

Ziyambi blamed Covid-19 regarding the late finalisation of some criminal cases adding that the government was doing the best it can.

“Where there may have been delays in bringing to finality some of the cases before the courts, this was occasioned by the fact that courts could not sit during successive Covid-19 containment periods. To remedy this challenge and to guarantee the detained persons’ rights to speedy trial, we are implementing virtual court proceedings in all our courts,” he said.