ZMC pleads for journalists’ safety ahead of August elections

THE Zimbabwe Media Commission ((ZMC) has called on political parties and other stakeholders to ensure a safe environment for media practitioners as they conduct their duties in the upcoming harmonised elections.
Journalists have in the past, been assaulted, their gadgets confiscated or damaged by politicians’ security detail and supporters during rallies.
During a press conference in Harare Monday, ZMC chairperson Ruby Magosvongwe urged media practitioners to also conduct themselves professionally.
“During the election period, ZMC is interested in enhancing the security of journalists.
“We therefore call upon stakeholders to respect the profession. Allow journalists to work without undue hindrances.
“Similarly, we call upon our media players to conduct themselves professionally,” she said.
Magosvongwe added: “This is not the time for agenda driven journalism, fake news, misinformation, disinformation and other forms of poor journalism practices.
“Those have no place in a functional democracy. Hate speech is abhorrent and cannot be acceptable”.
She applauded the police and media practitioners for improving their relations through various engagements held recently.