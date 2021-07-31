ZNA Bars Unvaccinated Soldiers From Barracks

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has barred unvaccinated soldiers and visitors from entering military barracks, New Zimbabwe.com can report.

The government recently started Covid-19 vaccination in all army, prison, and police camps.

Soldiers told NewZimbabwe.com Thursday that they turned away from their workstations on account of having not been vaccinated.

“Today (Thursday), I was off duty and went to work hoping to see a workmate but I was denied entry at the main gate because I am not vaccinated. I was surprised because the issue was never communicated to anybody through a formal circular as it is usual the case on such issues. Now that vaccination is now compulsory, I am forced to get vaccinated,” a soldier based at Llewellin Barracks in Bulawayo said.

Another soldier said he was also denied at the same institution.

“When the vaccination programme started I was on leave. I reported for work I was told to vaccinate or go back home. I do not know why they are forcing us to vaccinate against our will,” said the soldier who also spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation.

A lot of government departments and quasi-government are now forcing their workers to vaccinate against the pandemic.

Efforts to get comments from ZNA spokesperson Alphios Makotore were fruitless as his mobile phone went unanswered.

Some of the parastatals who have forced their workers to vaccinate include the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) and TelOne.