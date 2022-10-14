ZNA soldier, cop among conspirators in US$1million and jewellery heist at ABC Auctions

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

A ZIMBABWE National Army (ZNA) soldier, a police officer and five others still at large allegedly robbed ABC Auctions on Thursday and got away with US$1 014 000 and jewellery worth US$250 000.

The incident occurred along Seke Road in Braeside, Harare.

Kelvin Marimo (42) and Osinege Zvomuya (36) appeared before Harare Regional Magistrate, Taurai Manuwere, and were remanded into custody to October 27.

The State opposed bail.

The court heard that on October 8 at around 0100 hours, Marimo, Zvomuya, Trymore Bondamakara (now deceased) and five others, who are still at large working in cahoots, hatched a plan to rob Sagitarian (Private) Limited, which trades as ABC Auctions.

The gang pounced on Langton Ziromba and Editor Meda, who were guarding the premises, and simultaneously pointed pistols at them before scaling over a precast wall.

They ordered victims to lie down before tying their hands and legs with shoe laces. The court heard that they searched them and took away cell-phones, a bloodhounds and a panic button.

The gang forced entry into the offices, where they broke six safes using grinders and explosives and stole cash US$1 014 000 and an assortment of jewellery.

The precious items included, Tissot Sea Star B925-152 watch, loz fine gold coin, G-Shock MT-G Mens watch, Pasha De Cartier 18k Gold watch, 1.6530 carat round Brilliant Diamond, hordes of stone yellow gold rings, diamond and sapphire rings and expensive bracelets, several types of watches, among other items.

The court heard that on October 11, detectives from CID Homicide received information, which led to the duo’s arrest in Epworth and managed to recover US$14 239 cash and part of the stolen jewellery.

On the second count, the court heard that on October 6 this year, the gang pounced on a Steward Bank branch, where they found the security guard carrying out perimeter checks.

The six armed men pointed pistols at him and ordered him to lie down and took away his loaded service gun and cell-phone.

The gang proceeded to break into the offices using an iron bar.

While inside, they proceeded to the tellers office where they took two Chubb safes and opened one of them using a grinder and they found nothing. They forcibly opened the manager’s office, but found nothing.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed the death of one gang member during a shootout with detectives.

The deceased was identified as Trymore Bandamakara (37), who was killed in Epworth, and a firearm recovered from his residence.

The other surviving suspect, Zvomuya had bought a residential stand in Madziwa for US$6,000 using part of his US$25,000 share of proceeds of the crime.