ZNA soldier killed in armed robbery attempt; police arrest seven accomplices 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A ZIMBABWE National Army (ZNA) soldier was shot dead by police detectives pursuing a gang of suspected armed robbers, who included three other army officers, in Birchenough, Mutare.

The now deceased army non-commissioned officer was identified as Elliot Kandiyero (27) of 3 Brigade in Mutare.

The arrested suspects are; James Keriphanos Makombe (22), a private of ZNA 1 Brigade in Bulawayo, Lance Corporal Oswald Kaseke (27) of ZNA Military School of Music and Corporal Maxwell Kuwanda (32) of 5 Brigade in Kwekwe.

Others are Peterson Chiripiwako (33), Owen Dzinduwa (26), Collius Kamuti (40) all of Nyanga, and Timothy Mawere (29) of Bikita.

Related:

http://Two Soldiers Jailed 40 Years For Armed Robbery

http://Three soldiers get 15 years each for spate of armed robberies

http://Commando Soldier Among Those Shot Dead In Monday Armed Robbery

According to a leaked Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID) internal memorandum dated October 2, 2022, the deadly shootout occurred at a shopping centre, leading to the death of one suspect and arrest of seven others.

Reads the memo seen by NewZimbabwe.com, “This memorandum serves to advise and put on record the circumstances surrounding the above subject matter.

“On 1 October 2022, at around 2000 hours accused persons 1, 2, 3 and 4 were arrested by details from ZRP Bikita and Nehanda Business Centre after they received a tip off that the accused persons were intending to commit armed robbery at the business centre.

“The four accused persons were taken to ZRP Bikita where they were interviewed by detectives from CID Homicide Harare and CID Nyanga.

“During the interviews it was established that the accused persons were arrested whilst waiting for their five (5) accomplices who were armed so that they could execute their plan.

“Detectives then received information to the effect that the five accused persons were at Birchenough Bridge Business Centre and were driving in a white Toyota Cresta registration number ADE 8291.

“Detectives from CID Homicide swiftly reacted to the information and proceeded to Birchenough Bridge Business Centre and spotted the accused persons’ getaway car parked at the shops.

“Detectives approached the accused persons’ vehicle and identified themselves but the accused persons bolted out of the vehicle.

“The now deceased Elliot Kandiyero, who was armed with a Mosrberg, fired shots towards detectives whilst Moses Tengera who escaped also fired shots from a suspected revolver.

“Detectives fired back and managed to arrest accused 5, 6, 7 and 8. Upon arrest, detectives recovered the Mosberg with serial number 46B159 and 3 x 12 bore live rounds of ammunition from the now deceased who got injured during the shootout.”

The now deceased was rushed to Birchenough Bridge District Hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Searches were conducted on the accused persons’ car and a 24 pound hammer and a machete were recovered.

Investigations are in progress.