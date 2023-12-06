ZNCC launches game-changing membership Express Card

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

THE Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) recently launched a game-changing Membership Express Card that carries the dual advantage of extending discounts on all products and services offered by partner companies to all cardholders.

The card is offered in partnership with various organizations such as Fastjet, Traverze Travel, Air Zimbabwe, Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ), Village Lodge, Rudson Blue Hotels, ACRA Services, ZimTrade, O’mari, Gordon Institute of Business Science, Stanford City, and Baker Tilly.

“It is designed to provide member organizations and companies with a range of discounts and VIP services on products and services offered by participating businesses or partner organizations.

“The card acts as a gateway to local and international deals, discounts, and exclusive services; offering member businesses opportunities to access valuable benefits and enhance their competitiveness in the market,” said ZNCC in an update.

Through strategic partnerships with various businesses, the ZNCC negotiates special discounts and exclusive offers that are available only to cardholders.

This program aims to support member organizations by providing them with access to cost savings, improved purchasing power, and enhanced business opportunities.

The ZNCC Express Card provides access to a wide range of local and international deals specifically tailored to meet the needs of member organizations. These deals encompass special promotions, package offers, and discounted rates on products and services from both local and international businesses.

“The aim is to offer cardholders diverse opportunities to save costs, access exclusive offerings, and expand their business networks locally as well as globally.

“In addition to discounts, the ZNCC Express Card offers exclusive services that are available only to cardholders. These services may include dedicated customer support, priority access to resources, or personalized assistance in certain areas of business operations,” ZNCC said.

The business lobby group added that the ZNCC Express Card can serve as a networking tool, allowing cardholders to connect with other member businesses and explore potential collaborations.