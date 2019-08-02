Zodwa Wabantu on getting her lobola back and keeping her wedding dress

Channel24

South African entertainer Zodwa Wabantu is determined to get at least half of her lobola money back since calling off her wedding.

Speaking to Drum after saying she needs to discuss a way forward with her ex-fiancé, Zodwa has clearly made up her mind – the wedding is officially over and there’s no going back this time.

“The wedding is officially off,” she said. “It’s not about me taking a break, the wedding is off.”

The wedding preparations were all set for the alter, from the lobola negotiations to the wedding dress, but, the 33-year-old won’t let her hard work go to waste.

Zodwa revealed that Ntobeko’s family would have to give her hack at least half the lobola money.

“We will have to split the lobola money in half. It’s only fair” she said.

The reality TV star isn’t prepared to let her wedding gown go either.

“I’m planning to wear it [the wedding dress] on the last episode of Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored,” she revealed.

Zodwa’s love for her work may have been one of the reasons she decided to call off the wedding indefinitely, but had she had the power to turn back the hands of time, Zodwa says she wishes she and Ntobeko didn’t do things just for fame.

“When you do things for people, you end up not doing them the right way.”

“Ntobeko is still young, I won’t satisfy him when he decides to have babies,” she said, adding: “I’m too old to get pregnant.”