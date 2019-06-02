ZPC boss has case to answer, court rules

By Mary Taruvinga

FORMER Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) chairman, Stanley Kazhanje’s application for discharge Thursday hit a brick wall, after a Harare Magistrate ruled that there was reasonable suspicion that he committed the offence.

Kazhanje is accused of corruptly concealing his personal interests in an RTGS$10 000 transaction with flashy businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

The State alleges Kazhanje received the money in order to influence him not to cancel the controversial 100-megawatt Gwanda solar project which had been awarded to Chivayo’s company, Intratrek Zimbabwe.

Kazhanje is also accused of failing to disclose that his company Terminal Engineers, once did consultancy work forChivayo.

It was his argument that evidence by State witnesses exonerated him.

“The evidence shows that the accused declared his shareholding and directorship in Terminal Engineers,” said his lawyer Harrison Nkomo.

He also argued that everything he did was above board. But Harare senior regional magistrate Hosea Mujaya ruled otherwise.

“The State managed to a prima facie against the accused person and he must be put to his defence,” Mujaya said.

Kazhanje will be back in court on June 6 where he will take the stand and defend himself.