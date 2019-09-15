ZPC Kariba hold Dynamos to go top

By Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS Saturday missed an opportunity to close the gap between them and the top teams in the Premier Soccer League after being held to a 1-1 draw in an ill-tempered encounter at Nyamhunga Stadium which was almost abandoned due to crowd trouble.

Striker Evans Katema gave the Harare side the lead following a hotly disputed penalty in the 49th minute after the hosts’ goalkeeper Tendai Hove retaliated in an off the ball incident following a tussle with young striker Nigel Katawa in the box.

The penalty decision led to a lengthy stoppage as the home fans started throwing missiles on the pitch in protest over the referee’s decision.

Play only resumed after 23 three minutes and Katema stepped up to convert the disputed penalty to give Dembare the advantage.

Dynamos had to finish the match with 10 men on the pitch after Jimmy Tigere was shown a straight red card late in the game for a lunge on substitute Sam Makawa as ZPC Kariba piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser.

The equaliser eventually came for the hosts, former Dynamos son James Marufu rising highest to nod home a Nigel Makumbe freekick to set up a nervy finish for the visitors who had the numerical disadvantage.

Defender Ian Nekati, who was part of the Warriors side which beat Somalia last week, could have won maximum points for ZPC Kariba after they awarded a penalty 10 minutes into stoppage time but the spot kick was saved by Dynamos goalkeeper Simba Chinani as the match ended in a draw.

The draw took ZPC Kariba to the top of the Premier Soccer League log on 40 points, one ahead of FC Platinum, who have a game in hand while Dynamos, who are sixth on the log stretched their unbeaten run to 11 matches.

Meanwhile, at Luveve, 10-man Chicken Inn missed on an opportunity to go to the top of the log after they succumbed to a morale shattering 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manica Diamonds.

Manica Diamonds took an early lead in the first minute through Stanley Ngala before Chicken Inn were reduced to 10 men, 10 minutes before the break when Young Warriors striker Obriel Chirinda was shown a straight red card in the 35th minute after being adjudged to have struck Peace Mskana in an off the ball incident.

Ishmael Lawe then killed the contest on the stroke of full-time as Manica moved to 32 points while Chicken Inn drop to third with 38.

In the another Premier Soccer League match played on Saturday, Jacob Muzokomba scored from the spot as TelOne eased their relegation woes with a crucial 1-0 win over Ngezi Platinum Stars at Ascot Stadium.

Premier Soccer League results and fixtures

Saturday: TelOne 1-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars, Chicken Inn 0-2 Manica Diamonds, ZPC Kariba 1-1 Dynamos

Sunday: Hwange v Highlanders (Colliery), Mushowani Stars v Chapungu (Trojan Mine)

Wednesday: Harare City v CAPS United (Rufaro), Yadah v Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium)