ZPCS assures safety of children in jail amid uproar over CCC activist’s baby behind bars

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) has assured the public of children’s safety in its facilities following an uproar over an opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist’s year-old baby living in prison following the arrest of the mother.

The child has been staying in prison with their mother, who was arrested on June 16 along with 79 other CCC activists for allegedly holding an unsanctioned gathering and engaging in disorderly conduct.

The child’s mother has not yet been convicted, sparking an uproar on social media, with many expressing their anger over the issue.

Social media platforms, particularly X, are abuzz with the hashtags #FreeAvondale78 and #FreeJamesonTimba, gaining support even from international figures.

British Liberal Democrats peer Lord John Oates posted on X: “The world should know there is a one-year-old child in a Zimbabwe prison, simply because her mother attended an event at the leader of the opposition‘s house to celebrate the International Day of the African Child and has since been denied her constitutional right to bail.”

The world should know there is a one year old child in a Zimbabwe prison, simply because her mother attended an event at the Leader of the Opposition‘s house to celebrate the International Day of the African Child and has since been denied her constitutional right to bail. https://t.co/XaPFBqyNgE — Lord Jonny Oates (@jonny_oates) July 23, 2024

Does section 71 say an infant can be sent to prison in winter simply because it’s un-convicted mother was having a barbecue? https://t.co/NLcKRFwT4B — Thabani Mpofu (@adv_fulcrum) July 23, 2024

However, in a statement Tuesday, the ZPCS said children in prison have a safe and supportive environment.

“As provided for by Section 71 of the Prisons and Correctional Service Act (CAP 7:21), ZPCS has amongst its population children living with their mothers who are imprisoned.

“ZPCS is committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for everyone in its care, including children,” the statement reads.

The arrested CCC activists have failed to secure bail from both the Magistrate Court and High Court.