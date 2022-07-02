ZPRA veterans want government to declare July 1 a public holiday in honour of late Vice President Nkomo 

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

WAR veterans from ZPRA, Zapu’s former military wing, have requested that government declares July 1 a public holiday in honour of their late leader and State Vice President, Joshua Nkomo, who died on the day in 1999.

Nkomo, also known as Father Zimbabwe, passed on at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, where he was being treated for prostate cancer at 82 years of age.

Bester Magwizi, ZPRA Veterans Association spokesperson, said Nkomo deserved the honour as no one disputed his contribution to the liberation of Zimbabwe.

“As ZPRA veterans and the nation at large, we are requesting the authorities to declare July 1 a public holiday.

“The day marks the fall of our iconic revolutionary and a visionary in the entire politics of Africa.

“On this day, Zimbabwe and Africa lost a freedom fighter, a liberator and a champion of peace and conflict transformation.

“To mark this important day, ZPRA and the entire nation will come out physically, spiritually and organisationally to pay homage to that colossal revolutionary,” said Magwizi.

A march has been set for Bulawayo.

“In Bulawayo, ZPRA Veterans will match from Masotsha Ndlovu to Joshua Nkomo Street, up to the statue, where a few messages to the powers that be and Zimbabweans in general will be delivered,” he added.