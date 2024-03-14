ZRP a role model in the SADC region – SARPCCO

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has been commended for implementing the Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Co-operation Organisation (SARPCCO) resolutions.

Addressing journalists following a courtesy call on Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe on Monday, SARPCCO chairman Graphel Musamba said Zimbabwe was a role model in the region for its commitment.

“Zimbabwe, like any other member state is involved in implementing tasks which are resolutions of SADC SARPCCO.

“For us to fulfil the SADC objectives, we share these decisions in the spirit of SARPCCO.

“We need to implement these decisions if we are to move forward. Zimbabwe has been a role model in this area because they have done a lot of work in implementing decisions that no other member state has done,” Musamba said.

The Zambian Police Inspector General, Musamba, however, highlighted that Zimbabwe was yet to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to complete its tasks from SARPCCO.

“It is just a few of the outstanding decisions that need to be implemented but most are almost done.

“In terms of ratifications which have been done, it is only an MoU that remains to be signed by the authorities,” added Musamba.

His delegation will proceed to South Africa on the same mission.

“From here we are heading to South Africa to assume the same responsibility and see what South Africa has done. This is a self-introspection as far as the responsibilities of SARPCCO are concerned. We need to balance things and see them in completion.”

Explaining how the process is done, Kazembe said: “After our regional annual meetings, we are expected as member states to implement resolutions that are made by the body.

“The chairman is in the country to check if we have implemented the decisions made at the last annual meeting. The Police, CID, and Airports Company of Zimbabwe gave reports to the chairman on our progress.

“He is in the country as a follow-up to see how far Zimbabwe has gone in implementing decisions made by the ministerial committee of the organ as well as familiarising himself with the Zimbabwean police.

“We have been talking about the outstanding issues, particularly the regional integrated strategy that is supposed to be operationalised.

“Our ZRP had it in place but they are now supposed to work on it to meet SARPCCO’s expectations and this is a work in progress.”

The Minister also mentioned that there were several protocols which Zimbabwe needed to sign.

Musamba also met with Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga.