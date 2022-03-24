ZRP Backtracks On Chamisa Epworth Rally Ban

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has spectacularly backtracked on its earlier decision to ban trailblazing opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa’s final campaign set for Epworth Thursday.

This means he rally has had to proceed as planned.

Police had banned the rally citing shortage of manpower to maintain peace and prevent public disorder.

Writing to the local CCC leader, Patrick Moyo, the ZRP Harare command said: “After consultations, the meeting may go ahead as scheduled.”

“You are supposed to have sufficient marshals to secure the venue, ensure that there shall be no deviation from the venue date and time regulated,” police said.

Also ensure that there event is for purposes applied for, and no toy toy and car rallies shall be made at any given time. You are expected to corporate with police and other government agents,” they wrote.

There has been public outcry over police’s frequent decisions to ban Chamisa’s rallies while other parties like Zanu PF and the MDC formations are allowed to proceed unhintered.