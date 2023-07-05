ZRP bars CCC rally; says resources focusing on Chiredzi Clinic opening

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) has hit a stumbling block in getting its campaign off the mark after its scheduled rally in Chiredzi was iced to pave way for an official opening of a clinic by Minister Ezra Chadzamira.

CCC had planned to hold a campaign launch in Tsvovhani Stadium in Chiredzi Wednesday.

The main opposition party was denied permission by Zimbabwe Republic Police who cited lack of resources as the rally coincided with an event to be graced by Chadzamira.

“Unfortunately there will be a State occasion on 05/07/23 for the official opening of Rusununguko Clinic in Chiredzi by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Masvingo Province where all the resources are focused.

“Your notification has not been approved in terms of Section 8 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11:23”

CCC is yet to get its campaign trail off the ground and the cancellation of the rally in Chiredzi comes as a setback with general elections slated for August 23 looming.

CCC has been crying foul blaming nemesis Zanu PF of using State apparatus like police to thwart its advances in rural areas.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa is set for a tussle against President Mnangagwa at the August plebiscite.

Mnangagwa has been on a campaign trail canvassing for support and leaving nothing to chance as he seeks an re-election bid.