ZRP trainee “surprises” Mnangagwa with US$2k worth sculpture

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

A Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) rookie Thursday lavished President Emmerson Mnangagwa with a “Brick by Brick” themed sculpture worth nearly US$1 800.

The ZRP officer delivered the sculpture to President Mnangagwa during the Independence Day celebrations in Murambinda.

The sculpture with an estimated weight of one tonne is a map of Zimbabwe designed by the bricks depicting Mnangagwa’s mantra “brick by brick”.

This was a delight to Mnangagwa who gave the ZRP recruit a standing ovation on the podium.

In a letter that has since emerged, recruit constable Seve went overboard in sculpting the gift which he says was out of “love” for Mnangagwa.

“With the love I have for my President, H. E Cde ED Mnangagwa and an appreciation that I was also employed under the Second Republic, I constructed a piece of art as a token of appreciation and preaching his ideology that, Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo’ to all Zimbabweans.

“I used the little resources I had which consist of metal reinforcement, cement, paints and other expenses like welding and spray gun machine which make an average total cost of 1800USDollars. On the issue of funding, I was helped by my mother who usually supports my talent.

“The sculpture is 2,34m in height, the map is 2,44m width and has an average weight of 1 tonne [estimating from number of cement bags used, amount of river sand, pit sand and reinforcement used). I took almost 2 months to complete this task.

“I am now donating this gift to the President and wishing him a long life so that as a country we achieve our vision, 2030, which states that Zimbabwe has to be an upper middle-income economy by the year 2030,” read the letter.

Seve was part of many who showered President Mnangagwa with gifts as he walked away from Manicaland with more than 25 cattle.