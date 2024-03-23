ZRU appoints Piet Bienade as new Sables coach

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE Rugby Union (ZRU) on Friday unveiled Piet Bienade as the new men’s 15 rugby national team coach to lead the side on an interim basis.

Bienade’s appointment came three months after the union parted ways with former coach Brandon Dawson, whose contract was not renewed after its expiry in December.

The new Sables coach served as one of the assistant coaches under Dawson from 2022 and it is because of that reason that ZRU has opted to settle for him.

“Piet has been involved with the Sables, when Brandon Dawson was leading the side, he was the assistant coach.

“So because we have a compressed programme this year, we said how can we get someone who knows the players, the system and who is also a born and bred Zimbabwean, we saw that he was suited the most,” said ZRU president, Aaron Jani.

Speaking after his unveiling, the former Sables player said that his primary focus for this year is the upcoming Africa Cup to be hosted by Uganda in July.

“We are playing the Africa Cup in July and we have go and give our best despite any circumstances, so we want to give it all and prepare our boys for this big tournament because it is part of our road to qualify for the World Cup.

“Generally, we are going to be relying more on local players and try to create game time and develop them to match our opponents out there,” he said.

Bienade is expected to mark his debut as head gaffer for the side in a friendly match against Zambia scheduled for May in Harare.