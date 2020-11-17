ZRU boss Aaron Jani appointed to Rugby Africa committee

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Rugby Union president, Aaron Jani has been elected into the Rugby Africa’s Women’s Advisory Committee (WAC), the local rugby governing body has revealed.

Jani, who has been ZRU president since December 2017 was recently named in the newly formed committee which was established to advise all Rugby Africa committees on positive gender inclusion practices, with a particular focus on women’s rugby.

In line with Rugby Africa’s strategic plan and broader World Rugby commitments, the role of the commission is to define key performance indicators to demonstrate progress of the development of women in rugby at all levels as well as monitor player welfare and the development and retention of female players.

The committee is chaired by Rugby Africa executive committee member Paula Lanco from Kenya.

ZRU chief executive Sifiso Made hailed Jani’s appointment to the Rugby Africa’s Women’s Advisory Committee.

“The Zimbabwe Rugby Union would like to congratulate the President of the Zimbabwe Rugby Union Mr Aaron Jani on his recent appointment into the Executive Committee of the Rugby Africa’s Women’s Rugby Advisory Committee.

“This is a vindication of the great work you as the President have championed in the emancipation of the Girl child and the development of Women’s rugby in the country and beyond. Under your leadership girls and women’s rugby in Zimbabwe has grown from strength to strength not only in the numbers of girls participating in rugby but qualitatively. Most of our women rugby players are sought after by international clubs and universities,” Made said.

“We hope through your additional role with Rugby Africa you will continue to champion the development of the Women’s game through the various promotional events and tournaments both here in Zimbabwe and Africa.”

The new role is another major endorsement in Jani’s ability as an administrator after he was last year elected into the Rugby Africa’s powerful executive committee at the continental body’s annual general meeting held in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Jani, who has been ZRU president since December 2017 was one of the seven Rugby Africa executive committee members voted in on the day with the others being Rolande Boro of Burkina Faso, Zambian Clement Sinkamba, Nasser Bougja (Morocco), Herman M’Bonyo (DRC), Paulina Lanco (Burundi) and Guedel N’Diaye (Senegal).