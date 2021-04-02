ZUJ To Honour Late Dongozi Through Annual Memorial Lectures

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

THE Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) has revealed plans to introduce an annual memorial lecture in honour of late veteran journalist and immediate past secretary general, Foster Dongozi.

The long serving ZUJ secretary general died of Covid-19 late December last year.

He was aged 48 and was laid to rest in Sanyati.

The memorial lecture will be a celebration of his immense contribution to the journalism profession.

Speaking at a ZUJ workshop held in the capital Wednesday, ZUJ outgoing president, Micheal Chideme described the late Dongozi as an imitable figure in the media fraternity.

This was the first physical meeting the journalists union convened in Harare following Dongozi’s death.

“A memorial lecture will be dedicated to the memory of the late Foster Dongozi.

“It will celebrate the memory of someone who worked tirelessly towards and achieved much in journalism,” Chideme said after requesting workshop attendees to join him observe a minute of silence for his late colleague.

With a journalism career that spanned over two decades, Dongozi had worked for Daily News, The Chronicle and The Standard.

At the time of his death, Dongozi was the ZUJ secretary general and had also served as a general council member of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), executive committee member of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and an executive member of the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ).