 Zuma Loses Bid To Overturn Jail Sentence

Zuma, who started serving his sentence in July, was released on medical parole on September 5, after serving 55 days of his prison term at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

His release has resulted in three court applications which seek to set aside the medical parole granted by correctional services head Arthur Fraser.

In July, Zuma approached the court to rescind its judgment that sentenced him to jail. He said he was summarily sentenced without a trial and was not afforded an opportunity to advance mitigation after his conviction.

This was opposed by the state capture commission.