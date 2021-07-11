Zuma Protests Spread to Joburg

“The other two suspects were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property and malicious damage to property,” she said.

Rioting broke out in Gauteng on Sunday after days of protests in KwaZulu-Natal linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

In Jeppestown, Johannesburg, police dispersed a group of about 300 people who barricaded the M2 freeway, said Muridili.

“It is alleged that one group then headed to Jeppestown where they looted a number of businesses. Seven suspects were arrested, four of whom were found inside one of the stores, while three were arrested for public violence and for being in possession of suspected stolen property,” she said.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department said there were reports that “live rounds” were being fired at vehicles on the freeway, and that parts of the CBD were “no-go areas”.

Muridili said police also dispersed a group in Bramley, near Alexandra.

She said an investigation was also underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a 40-year old man who was certified dead at a local clinic.