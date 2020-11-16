Zuma seeks judge’s recusal from state capture inquiry

Spread This News











BBC

South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma has applied for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself as the head of a commission investigating corruption during his presidency.

The inquiry, known as the Zondo Commission, was established to investigate the “state capture” scandal during Zuma’s tenure as president.

The scandal revolves around allegations that the wealthy Gupta family, who are close friends of the former president, used their relationship to be unfairly awarded millions worth of dollars of government contracts.

It is also alleged that they were able to influence political decisions, including the naming of ministers.

The former president and the Gupta family deny any wrongdoing.

Zuma, who first testified before the commission last year and was due to return to give further evidence, has previously said that the inquiry is biased against him.

He claimed that the investigation was politically motivated and that the evidence against him was part of a witchunt.

Zondo at some stage suggested the inquiry would subpoena the former president when he announced that he would no longer willingly present himself.

Accusations of graft dogged Zuma’s presidency before he was forced to step down in February 2018.