Zuma’s application for leave to appeal downer private prosecution ruling fails

EWN

JOHANNESBURG – The Pietermaritzburg High Court has refused former President Jacob Zuma leave to appeal its June ruling which set aside his private prosecution of State Advocate Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan.

Zuma instituted a private prosecution against the two last September.

This over his claims that the State illegally leaked Maughan a “confidential” doctor’s note during the course of his arms deal corruption trial.

The court in June set aside the private prosecution, finding it was brought with an ulterior motive and constituted an abuse of process.

Former President Jacob Zuma and his legal team were back in court on Monday to try and secure leave to appeal the ruling.

His application’s been dismissed, though, with the court saying it stands by its original reasons and conclusions and does not believe another court would find differently.

The court said it had already “carefully considered” the grounds of appeal advanced and dealt with them extensively in its original judgment.

It also said there were no novel issues raised, no prospects of success and that while it’s an important case, that was not a compelling reason to grant leave to appeal.

Zuma’s also been slapped with the costs.