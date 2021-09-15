ZUPCO Bus Conductor Killer Arrested

Spread This News











By James Muonwa

THE man who shot and killed a female bus conductor in Harare’s Dzivarasekwa suburb, has been arrested by police.

In a post on social media Tuesday night, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest of a male suspect.

“Reference to our previous message on a murder case which occurred on 13/09/21 at Kadada Shops, Dzivarasekwa, Harare, police confirm the arrest of Campion Marowa (35) in connection with the case,” tweeted the police.

A .38 Astra revolver and two spent cartridges were recovered.

Investigations are still in progress.

The now deceased was identified as Joy Moyo who was employed by the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) as a conductor.

She was shot dead in Dzivarasekwa 4 at around 9pm allegedly at point-blank in the head by Marowa who was disembarking at bus stop.

He then vanished into the night after committing the heinous act.

The motive behind the shooting is yet to be established.

ZUPCO public relations officer, Obert Chikuku, also confirmed the death.

“It’s true we lost one of our conductors in a shooting in Dzivarasekwa on Monday night. We are still to establish the motive of the shooting because the gunman didn’t rob anything from the bus crew. We are suspecting that he could be having issues with the deceased. We are really sorry to the family for the sad loss.”