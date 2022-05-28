ZUPCO hikes commuter fares

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) has hiked commuter fares effective June 1.

This comes a few weeks after the government allowed registered commuter omnibuses back on the road following transport woes in the country.

According to the statement released by the parastatal Friday, passengers will now pay ZW$180 from ZW$100 to travel a distance of 30 kilometers, while those going beyond that up to 31,4 kilometres will have to fork out ZW$220 up from ZW$120.

Commuter omnibuses will now charge ZW$220 up from ZW$100 to travel a distance of 20 kilometers and ZW$260 up from ZW$120 for those going beyond 30 kilometers.