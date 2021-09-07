ZUPCO Partners NRZ To End Transport Blues

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) has partnered the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) to lessen the transport blues being experienced by commuters in urban areas where commuter omnibuses have been banned as a stop-gap Covid-19 control measure.

Zupco acting Chief Executive Officer Everisto Madangwa confirmed the development in an interview with Newzimbabwe.com.

He said all existing rail routes would be serviced gradually, starting with the busiest ones, as early as Tuesday afternoon.

“We are concerned about the safety of our clients and as such, we have partnered NRZ to make sure people move freely without being subjected to challenges in accessing transport. The process is gradual but we will do our best to make sure our clients get the best service,” Madangwa said.

A statement released by Zupco Monday read: “We have witnessed long queues on social media which occurred mostly on Friday 3 September, 2021. ZUPCO became aware of the increased demand that occurred that evening caused by movement of parents and children as they were preparing for schools opening and increased law enforcement by the police in order to eliminate all forms of illegal transport.”

“With effect from 7 September, 2021 we will in conjunction with NRZ introduce rail coaches in order to ease congestion coming and going out of the CBD area of Harare. Zupco will be providing shuttle services from the rail station into the residential suburbs riding on the same ticket. A similar arrangement will be made in Bulawayo.”

Zupco also reported that it was making a concerted effort for those with kombis and buses to come forward and register with them to increase the fleet especially in Harare and Bulawayo.

Some of the rail routes include City-Mufakose; Ruwa City, Tynwald-City to and from on all routes including stations and sidings with both morning and evening runs starting on different timetables.

Last week, police arrested more than 100 people in Harare who were using the banned kombis and mushikashika vehicles, fining them $2000.

Government has vowed that it will not go back with its plans to restore sanity in the transport sector where chaotic scenes were the order of the day in most bus ranks as kombi touts fought for passengers and in the process leading to passengers losing their belongings.