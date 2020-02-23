Zupco yet another looting scheme by authorities – Chikwinya

By Staff Reporter

OUTSPOKEN MDC legislator, Settlement Chikwinya (pictured below) has dismissed the recent revival of (Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) by government as another ponzi scheme aimed at looting state coffers.

The Mbizo MP said since its revival to counter increasing fares by private commuter transporters last year, ZUPCO has done little to relieve desperate commuters of their transport woes.

Chikwinya told NewZimbabwe.com that, besides the opaque nature of the Zupco reintroduction, most of the parastatal’s rickety buses were death traps as they were not being serviced for good mechanical functionality and passenger safety.

The Kwekwe MP is also Transport Secretary in his own party.

“The Zupco model was never going to be sustainable as it lacks both efficiency and accountability,” Chikwinya said of a new model in which the public transporter has hired private buses to augment its depleted fleet.

“The Zupco model was just another looting platform as it is reported that more than USD $13 million is channelled towards that scheme every month.”

Chikwinya’s comments came after the death in a recent Kwekwe Zupco bus accident, of nine people with 55 others left injured.

The accident followed more accidents involving the bus company countrywide.