Zuze set for Sunday burial, post-mortem dismisses Covid-19 death suspicion

By Sports Reporter

THE late Dynamos assistant coach Biggie Zuze who died on Thursday morning in Harare after a short illness will be laid to rest in his hometown of Bindura on Sunday afternoon.

The 55-year-old former Dynamos star midfielder was affectionately known as ‘Bindura’ in football circles following an illustrious career in the 1980s and 90s..

There was speculation that Zuze’s death could have been linked to Covid-19 after he complained of breathing problems before being taken to a local private hospital where he passed away later that day.

Dynamos chief executive officer, Jonathan Mashingaidze ended the speculation after revealing that the respected coach succumbed to pulmonary clot, according to the post-mortem conducted on Saturday.

Also known as pulmonary embolism, the condition occurs when one or more arteries in the lungs become blocked by a blood clot thus damaging part of the lung and other organs as well as decreasing oxygen levels in the blood.

After the release of the post-mortem results, the Zuze family was able to get the burial order for the football legend.

“The post-mortem has just been done and the cause of the death was a pulmonary clot which made it difficult for him to breathe. The body will be taken to the family home in Stoneridge where it will lie in state overnight. The funeral cortege will depart for Bindura (Sunday) tomorrow morning at 7am for burial,” said Mashingaidze.

A brief service was also held for Zuze at Nyaradzo Willowvale at 3pm.

Zuze coached Monomotapa and Triangle United in the topflight Premier Soccer League in addition to a stint as Dynamos caretaker coach after the sacking of Lloyd Mutasa in 2018.

After he was fired by the club the same year, Zuze was brought back by Ndiraya when he was appointed coach last year.

The highlight of his coaching career came six years ago when he won the NetOne One Wallet Cup after his Triangle side upstaged Dynamos on penalty shootouts in Harare.

Zuze’s eldest son, Brian said he was grateful to the support they’ve received from the Dynamos and the club’s supporters during this difficult time.

“As the Zuze family, we would like to thank Dynamos football club for their support ever since the passing of our father. We have also received overwhelming support from football supporters from all walks of life, coaches and our father’s former teammates among many others I have not mentioned.

“May God bless everyone who has supported us during this difficult period. We have lost a great man who did a lot for us as a family and a lot for football in this country. We are in great pain but we are also grateful for the time we had with him,” he added.