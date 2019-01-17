Zvishavane duo nabbed after series of armed robberies

By Mary Taruvinga

TWO armed robbery suspects from Zvishavane were arrested in Harare weekend leading to the recovery of seven stolen motor vehicles.

Patson Nyamande (23) and Dean Bwanawasa (24) early this week appeared before Harare magistrate, Ruramai Chitumbura facing seven robbery counts against motorists.

They were advised to apply for bail at the High Court and will be back in court on January 22.

Their accomplice only identified as Musungo is still on the run.

The duo, according to prosecutors, used the same modus operandi to rob their victims and would throw them out of moving vehicles.

Among the victims are Prosper Isau and Peter Muchenje.

The suspects also robbed Trymore Mufanochiya of a blue Honda Fit, Kumbirai Sakarombe of a Mazda Demio, Tinashemagacha of a Toyota Wish, taxi driver Allen Katsande of a Honda Fit and Takwana Mufurira of a Fun Cargo.

According to the state, on April 29 last year, Prosper Isau was driving to his Harare home in Greendale in a silver Honda Fit.

He offered a lift to Nyamande and Bwananana who were in the company of one Musungo who is still at large.

When they were along Samora Machel Avenue, they reportedly told the driver they had reached their destination to which Isau slowed down his vehicle in preparation to stop.

Suddenly, one of the three who was sitting at the back grabbed Isau by the neck and all produced knives threatening to stab him.

One of the suspects who was sitting on the front passenger’s seat took over and drove the car before pushing Isau out of the car which was in motion.

They robbed all their victims using the same method with all sustaining serious injuries.

All the stolen vehicles were recovered.