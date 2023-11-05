Zvishavane man murdered over change after buying plate of sadza

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A man from Zvishavane was stabbed to death after he asked for his change after he had purchased a plate of sadza.

Midlands’ provincial police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the tragedy.

“Police confirm a murder case where a 22-year-old man was allegedly killed for asking for his change. The incident happened on 28 October 2023 around 1900 hours at Zim-China, Mimosa turn-off shops in Zvishavane,” he said.

It has been gathered that on the 26th of October 2023, the now deceased Ellias Makamu (22) bought a plate of sadza worth US$1-00 from Collen Takawira whose age is yet to be established using a US$10 note and did not get his change.

“On 28 October 2023, Makamu went to the shops and requested for his change from Takawira resulting in a misunderstanding. Takawira then stabbed Makamu in the chest with an unknown sharp object before fleeing from the scene. Makamu tried to pursue the suspect for about five meters but failed and fell down. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” he said.

Police attended the scene and are appealing for information that might lead to the arrest of Takawira.