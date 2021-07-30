Zvishavane Nurse Arrested For Selling Vaccination Cards

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A NURSE from Zvishavane District Hospital and an accomplice have been arrested for selling Covid-19 vaccination cards to people who had not been vaccinated.

It has been gathered that on the 26th of July police in Zvishavane decided to lay a trap after being informed that nurses at Zvishavane Hospital were demanding US$30 to process the vaccination cards for unvaccinated people.

The two accused, Faith Varaidzo Taruvinga (29) years who is employed as a nurse at Zvishavane District Hospital and her accomplice Cloudy Nyoni (29), fell into the trap.

Police documents show that on the 26 July 2021 at around 0800 hours detective inspector Mbika Tarusenga who is the officer in charge CID Zvishavane received information from a reliable source that nurses at the Zvishavane District Hospital were taking advantage of the members of the public who do not want to receive the SINOVAC vaccine to enrich themselves by charging up to US$30 and issue the Covid-19 vaccination cards without having vaccinated the person.

Tarusenga then applied for a trap authority which was granted.

“Accused person number two who is the agent of accused person number one was conducted and the team pretended to be customers who needed two Covid-19 vaccination cards and they were charged US$50 for the two cards. Details of the two cards to be generated for the sack of setting a trap were given as Lenah Hochi (female) NR 03-124227 Y 03 D.O.B 12/02/91 and Jacob Jeke (male)NR67-155432 J 67, D.O.B 15/05/88 both of Village Masunda; Chief Madyengove; Chivi.A USD 50-00 serial number MB19996635C was availed for the trap,” police documents read.

Aat around 1400 hours on the day, Nyoni called on one of the trap team’s numbers indicating that the cards were ready for collection and a team of detectives proceeded to Chiraya Hardware Shop, Zvishavane which had been agreed to be the meeting point.

“Two detectives met accused person number two at the agreed meeting point and he led them to house number 353 Izaya park Zvishavane where accused number one was. Accused number one Taruvinga handed over the already been completed covid-19 vaccination cards with the names supplied to the two detectives.”

“Before accused persons receive money from the two detectives, the other team of detectives pounced on the accused persons. The accused persons were then escorted to CID Zvishavane for further investigations,” police documents read.

Upon investigations the two cards generated were thoroughly checked and it was established that they have serial numbers 00127485 and 00127486 and date of issue is indicated to be 27/07/21.

Expiry date is indicated to be 14/06/23

The batch numbers is indicated to be 202106094k on both cards. The two cards and the US$50-00 note are held as exhibits.

While the matter is being investigated under ZRP Zvishavane RRB 4842935