ZW$1, 8 million heist suspect arrested after skipping the country five years ago

By staff Reporter

A suspect believed to be part of a gang which robbed a Chinese company, PHI Commodities, of nearly ZW$1,8 million cash in Aspindale, Harare has been arrested after being on the run for five years.

Christopher Asoni, 43, was arrested last Thursday and appeared in court over the weekend charged with armed robbery.

He will be back in court on June 23.

According to the State, on April 2 2018, Asoni and two other accomplices who are still at large broke into PHI Commodities at around 12am, armed with unidentified pistols, metal bars, and explosives.

They allegedly parked outside PHI premises before scaling over the precast wall.

They then confronted and assaulted two security guards, Cephas Kisimesi and Cephas Chiutawo, who were manning the entrance inside the guardroom.

“They assaulted them with metal bars all over the body ordering them to lie down and they complied,” reads court papers.

The trio allegedly handcuffed the guards and tied their legs with shoes laces.

“One of the accused searched the two and stole 2 cell phones, size 8 safety shoes, black satchel, toiletries and 2 x Zatec two way communication radios.”

“Two of the accused remained on guard and the rest went and forcibly opened the office complex. They ransacked all the offices looking for cash and valuables. They accessed keys to one of the strong rooms and opened it inside officer drawers.”

It is alleged that they opened it and stole four Asus laptops and three HP 655 laptops.

They used fuse explosives and metal bars to open another strong room.

They found boxes and sacks full of cash in $2 and $5 bond note denominations.

After grabbing the cash, Asoni phoned their accomplices who drove in and parked by the office entrance where they loaded cash amounting to $1 799 960 into their getaway vehicle.

On 8 April 2018, information was received to the effect that soon after the robbery, the accused and his accomplices went to Asoni’s homestead in village Chitsvatsva Chief Seke where they shared the stolen money.

Asoni then crossed the border into South Africa where he was staying for the past five years.

On 8 June 2023, the police received information that Asoni had snuck back into the county and had been spotted in Greendale, Harare.

The police acted on the information, leading to his arrest.