ZWL maintains stable range on RBZ Auction, parallel market

By Alois Vinga

THE Zim dollar has maintained a stable range on both the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Foreign Exchange Auction and the parallel market platforms in recent weeks.

A trading update released at the close of business this week shows that the official exchange rate depreciated to US$1: ZWL 5 774 down from the premium of ZWL 5 755 recorded last week to signify a slight 0,32% decline.

A fortnight ago the exchange rate depreciated by just 0, 29% on the official markets with consistent analysis showing that for most of the second half, the ZWL depreciated by very slight margins.

The rates on the parallel market range around US$1: ZWL 7 000 although some traders are paying much higher premiums depending on supply and demand factors.

That being the case, the premiums on both the two platforms have remained relatively stable on the two platforms with past exchange rate volatile jerks not recurring for the better part of the year’s second half.

Market watchers believe that the trend signifies the authorities’ commitment to keeping a tight lid on excess ZWL availability, which if maintained will result in the calmness of the market going forward.

Meanwhile, out of a whooping US$20 million disbursed on the Wholesale Auction platform where local banks purchase foreign currency for onward selling to their clients, only US$17,3 million was taken up.

On the Retail Auction platform, a total of US$2,1 million was allotted with priority being tilted towards supporting productivity-related needs.

To this end, Raw materials received US$866 444, Machinery and Equipment US$586 565, Consumables US$113 022, Services US$298 514, Retail and Distribution US$200 761, Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals US$28 937 among others.