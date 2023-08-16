ZWL relatively settles on RBZ Foreign Exchange Auction

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

THE Zim dollar has steadily settled on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Foreign Exchange Auction after holding almost a similar premium over the past weeks on the back of allotments tilted towards supporting key economic productive sectors.

A trading update released at the close of business Wednesday shows that the official rate reached a premium US$1: ZW$4 577, 50 gaining slightly by 2 cents from the premium of ZW$4 559 recorded last week.

A fortnight ago, the premium of ZW$4 556,16 against the US$1 up from the weighted average rate of ZW$4 542 recorded in the first week of August 2023, a trend which had begun to take shape from end of July.

Against the backdrop, market watchers are of the view that the official rate has steadily settled this time around amid expectations that current economic fundamentals remain in place going into the future.

Activity on the Wholesale Auction shows that a total of 13 bids were received with a total value of US$18, 8 million out of the offer of US$20 million.

On the Retail Auction platform, a total of US$569 439 out of which raw materials received US$113 729, machinery and equipment US$345 440, services US$58 000, retail and Distribution US$30 000, Paper and packaging US$22 269.

Analysing the latest trends, economic analyst, Persistence Gwanyanya said the obtaining premium demonstrates stability in the foreign exchange markets.

“The markets are currently normalizing and in a normal economy the world over, foreign exchange markets are characterized by marginal fluctuations. In the past weeks we have seen the exchange rate hovering around ZW$4 500 against the greenback which is an indication of stability,” he said.

Gwanyanya added that trades on the official market are also in sync with other markets like the parallel and interbank amid observations that the latter is now charging up to 2,5% above the official rate as opposed to the legally acceptable 10% margin.