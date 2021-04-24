2021 Culture Week Edition To Be Virtual Again

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

ZIMBABWE’S Culture Week celebrations will this year again be commemorated virtually next month to curb the spread of Covid-19, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NCAZ) has said.

In 2020, Culture Week was held online with craft showcased on various social media platforms, and the same will be done again this year.

The 2021 edition will run under the theme; “Resilience in safeguarding creativity and cultural diversity.”

The theme was aptly selected as it honours efforts made to preserve various culture and the arts in the Covid-19 pandemic that has threatened the existence of many things.

The seven-day event roars into life on 15 May and ends on 22.

The national Culture Week which recognises different cultures in the country through art was born from the World Day of Cultural Diversity commemorated annually on 21 May.

The NCAZ communications manager, Rodney Ruwende said the preparations for the annual cultural diversity celebrations were already underway.

“The National Launch of Culture Week will be on the 15th of May and thereafter events will be organised at provincial level through the NCAZ structures,” he said.

“NCAZ has begun rallying its different stakeholders and structures to plan for this important annual event which will be held virtually because of Covid-19.”

The last physical gathering of the Culture Week commemorations was in 2019 before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic at the Glamis Arena in Harare.

The event saw a display of art by many local organisations and a star studded line-up of performances by local music luminaries.