By Bulawayo Correspondent

ROOFTOP Promotions run Theatre in the Park will Friday host Kae Chaps during a musical show dubbed “Jazz and Soul Night”.

The concert is being organised by Rooftop Promotions in conjunction with Dollarbill Entertainment.

Kae Chap’s manager, Benjamin Mutandazi said the Juzi hit maker will be performing at the park for the first time.

“Theatre in the Park will this week host Kae Chaps of the Juzi fame on the Jazz and Soul Friday Night on Friday the 18th of March 2022. The musician will be performing on this day from 6 pm to 10 pm,” Passmore Ndlovu, Rooftop promotions and programmes manager, said.

Born Kudakwashe Chapepa, the 25 – year old musician has a couple of singles Juzi, Gehena, Huchapa and Impilo among others.

He has collaborated with Nutty 0 on “Be My Girl” from Nutty 0’s album “Mustard Seed”

The artist was nominated in the 2021 ZIMA and NAMA awards.

He received the “Best Male Artist Award” from the African Social and Entertainment Awards in 2021 in South Africa.

He also snatched the “Song of the Year Award “for his song Juzi from the Changamire Hip hop Awards in 2021.

Kae’s show will be the sixth concert done under the “Jazz and Soul Friday Night” banner at the venue this year.

Other musicians who have performed at the venue include Feli Nandi, Alick Macheso, Victor Kunonga, Hope Masike and Gwevedzi Afro Acoustics Band.

Next week the Baba Harare will be performing at the same venue.