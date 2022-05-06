Axed Caps United star Augusto re-joins Chicken Inn

Spread This News

CHICKEN Inn have announced the signing of their former striker Clive Augusto after he became a free agent following his unceremonious departure from CAPS United.

Augusto was one of the players dismissed by Harare giants CAPS United after being named a ring leader of an industrial action that nearly resulted in the cancellation of their league match against Cranborne Bullets last Sunday.

The 27-year-old striker was fired together with Devon Chafa, Denis Dauda, Simbarashe Chinani, Rodwell Chinyengetere and Ronald Chitiyo.

However, the trio of Chitiyo, Chinyengetere and Chafa have since been pardoned by the Caps United leadership.

Initial reports had suggested that Augusto was set to cross the divide to Dynamos but it seems a move back to Chicken Inn was more appealing to the former Ngezi Platinum Stars striker.

Chicken Inn confirmed on their social media platforms that the striker has signed a 2-year contract at the Bulawayo-based club.

“For two years he will torment your souls. Clive Augusto is back at Chicken Inn FC. If you don’t know him you will,” reads the post.

Augusto had a successful first spell at Chicken Inn after scoring 14 goals before leaving for South African Premiership side Maritzburg United, back in 2019.

Despite leaving the Gamecocks mid-season, Augusto was still able to win the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Golden Boot with his tally of 14 goals.

Despite the hype surrounding his move to Maritzburg, Augusto was unable to replicate the same form in South Africa.

He was offloaded by Maritzburg United and ended up at South African second-tier club Uthongathi before returning home to join Caps United last year.