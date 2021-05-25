Bar Cashier Shot Dead In Bulawayo Robbery

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

POLICE in Bulawayo have appealed for information that could lead to the arrest of two men who stormed a city liquor outlet and shot dead a female employee before making off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The incident happened at a local liquor selling outlet at Ascot Shopping Centre Saturday evening.

Police confirmed the gruesome murder.

“We confirm we recorded a case of armed robbery at Ascot in a liquor hub where two suspects who are unknown and are on the run entered the bottle store around 18:30 hours and ordered four occupants who were females and one male who was a patron to lie down,” said Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube.

After ordering the victims to lie down, Inspector Ncube said the suspects fired a bullet at the 33-year-old employee before getting away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The employee, whose name has been withheld, died instantly.

Inspector Ncube said the suspects searched one of the patrons after she indicated she could not lie facing down as she was pregnant.

She was then robbed of a Huawei P20 Lite cell phone.

The police spokesperson said one of the suspects went on to strike a patron identified as Nqaba Donga on the head with a pistol butt, inflicting a minor cut.

“That same accused person then shot the now deceased once on the right side of the head and she died on the spot,” said Ncube.

The robbers are said to have taken an undisclosed amount of money from the cashier’s safe.

“A report was made at ZRP Khumalo who attended the scene together with CID Homicide, CID Scenes of Crime,” said Inspector Ncube.

No arrests have been made so far.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information to come forward, approach any nearest police station or CID homicide at Bulawayo Central so that we assist each other in apprehending the criminals,” added Inspector Ncube.

Bulawayo continues to witness cases of armed robbery.