Can Marvelous Nakamba Help Luton Town to Safety?

Luton Town is in the English Premier League for the first time in the club’s history. After joining from Aston Villa, Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba played a huge role in Luton’s promotion story. Can Nakamba now help the Hatters stay in the Premier League?

Luton in the Big Time

Luton won promotion from the EFL Championship against all odds last season. They made a solid start under Nathan Jones, who opted to leave the club for Southampton in November 2022. Rob Edwards, who was previously sacked at Watford, took over shortly after.

Edwards guided Luton to a third-place finish in the Championship. The Hatters then beat Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals before edging past Coventry City in the final at Wembley Stadium to book a place in the 2023-24 EPL.

Welcome back to the Premier League Marvelous Nakamba ❤️ Congratulations Mwana Wevhu pic.twitter.com/hPgalXwLhN — Tabani 🏆³⁵ (@tabanimcgucci) May 27, 2023

Nakamba Permanently Moves to Kenilworth Road

Nakamba moved to Villa Park from Club Bruges in 2019 and went on to play 58 league games for the Villans. He was out of favor at Aston Villa last year and moved on loan to Luton on New Year’s Eve.

Nakamba proved to be one of the signings of the season, as the Zimbabwean put in several superb performances in the heart of Luton’s midfield. The defensive-minded player made his debut in a 1-0 win over Stoke City in February and never looked back.

Nakamba went on to make 20 appearances, including three excellent displays in the play-offs. Keeping him at Kenilworth Road permanently was a priority for Edwards in the summer. In July, Nakamba signed a three-year contract in Bedfordshire.

Delighted to continue with this amazing journey with @LutonTown It feels good to be back 🧡 pic.twitter.com/JbaJ3EvFqe — Marvelous Nakamba (@Nakamba_11) July 24, 2023

Can Luton Stay Up?

Ahead of the first international break of the 2023-24 season, Nakamba played every minute of Premier League action for the Hatters. It was a tough start, however, as Town suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening weekend. Losses to Chelsea and West Ham United swiftly followed.

Staying up will be a tough task for Luton. They have the smallest budget, and the stadium has a capacity of just 11,500. However, the togetherness in the camp is second to none, and a few top-flight wins will certainly lift the belief.

Before a ball was kicked, Luton was the relegation favorite, and nothing has changed after a few games played. Still, big matches come thick and fast in the Premier League, and Luton must start picking up points.

Nakamba is set to play a vital role in the Luton engine room this season, and the Zimbabwean’s experience could help guide Town to Premier League safety.