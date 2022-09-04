Division One side Green Fuel secure maiden PSL promotion

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

CHISUMBANJE-BASED side Green Fuel were promoted to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after winning the Eastern Region Soccer League first division championship title, beating Surrey 5-0 at the Green Fuel Sports Arena Saturday.

Saturday’s victory took Green Fuel’s tally to an unassailable 66 points, 12 points clear of second-placed Mutare City Rovers, with only four games remaining in the campaign.

Former Dynamos coach, Lloyd Mutasa, who guided Green Fuel, popularly known as the Ethanol Boys, to their maiden promotion to the PSL in his first season at the club was overjoyed at the prospect of returning to topflight football.

It was a hat-trick of Eastern Region Division One championships for Mutasa, who has previously led Eastern Lions and Kiglon to the top tier of Zimbabwean football.

“I am very happy to be returning to the Premier League after a long time. I am happy for the youngsters; they really did put a good shift,” an ecstatic Mutasa told reporters after his team’s big win Saturday.

“It feels great. I really tasted my PSL football playing here in Manicaland for Tanganda, and now I have helped another team from this region.

“I did it before with Kiglon and Eastern Lions, and it is now Green Fuel. I can only say glory be to God,” said a teary Mutasa.

The highly ambitious Green Fuel side, who have high hopes of making a big impact on the domestic football scene, are the second team after Gweru-based Sheasham from the Central Region Soccer League to gain promotion into the PSL.

Simba Bhora from Shamva are set to win the Northern Region Soccer League title, while Hwange are primed to win the Southern Region.