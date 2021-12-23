Exiled Mzembi Nominates Chief Murinye For Person Of The Year Award

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende

EXILED former cabinet minister Walter Mzembi has nominated Chief Murinye of Masvingo as Zimbabwe’s Person of the Year for standing up to President Emmerson Mnangagwa over corruption and telling his deputy off for trying to scare him.

The traditional leader’s bravery earned him respect among many Zimbabweans, considering he risked losing annual freebies from the Zanu PF regime or being stripped of his title as like what happened to Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni of Ntabazinduna.

“My nomination for Zimbabwe Person of the Year…Chief Murinye!” said Mzembi in a tweet.

His history however leaves a lot to be desired.

Chief Murinye, a lawyer and businessman has openly declared his support for ruling Zanu PF in violation of Section 281 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe (CoZ).

He said this in his famous warning to Mnangagwa and in a recorded audio of how far he went to ensure a Zanu PF victory in Masvingo province at the 2018 elections.

“I came to Masvingo when the whole province was in support of MDC Alliance, I worked flat-out, I set aside my title as Chief and ran campaigns like a political commissar,” he is heard saying in the audio shared by popular online activists Team Pachedu.

He uttered similar sentiments when he warned Mnangagwa a coup was impending if he failed to deal with corruption within his rank and file.

Section 281 prohibits Chiefs from joining any political party or advancing interests of the political party in any way.

“Traditional leaders must not be members of any political party or in any way participate in p[artisan politics: traditional leaders must not further the interests of any political party or cause,” it reads.

His statements also go against the Traditional Leader Act.

Last year, Chief Murinye, had one of his road unworthy trucks kill six people in Zambia after forcing his way through political connections.

The Zikrag Investments and E&J Munodawafa (Pvt) Ltd truck caused a pile up and resulted in six people being burnt beyond recognition.

He has, according to sources, been bullying Tongaat Hullets into continuously extending his contracts to carry some of his luggage.

Ahead of the 2013 elections Chief Murinye summoned all his village heads and reportedly ordered them to chuck out every MDC member from their villages.

This year he reportedly got woman who worked for him and her two minor children, aged three and five, detained at a Chiredzi police station as punishment.