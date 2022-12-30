FEATURE: The real story of how Zim’s travel industry made it through the pandemic

By ttgmedia.com

The introduction by Ethiopian Airlines of flights into Bulawayo has opened up southern Zimbabwe to visitors and created a convenient route linking the stunning Matobo Hills and Victoria Falls via Hwange National Park.

Starting at Heathrow, it’s now possible to fly to Addis Ababa and continue to Bulawayo via Victoria Falls, all with Ethiopian Airlines. My invitation to fly to Zimbabwe on the inaugural flight from Addis Ababa came at an exciting juncture for a country that suffered political and economic turmoil before Covid-19 turned the world on its axis.

Tourism is the mainstay of Zimbabwe’s economy so when the government made the decision to close the country down overnight as the pandemic hit, it was a massive blow. Airlines stopped flying in and borders were closed.

Of course, this was happening all over the world but in Zimbabwe where so many tourism businesses are family-owned and reliant on international visitors, survival was the name of the game.

The last three years have been incredibly challenging for these small family-run tour operators, lodges and ground handlers. I felt privileged on my travels to meet and listen to those people who have struggled but somehow survived this sustained period with no international tourists and virtually no income. Here are their tales.

‘WE SIMPLY HAD TO REINVENT OURSELVES’

Apparently the first person to get Covid in Zimbabwe was someone flying in from the UK to Victoria Falls. This is according to Anald Musonza, resort general manager at Victoria Falls Safari Lodge.

“We were obliged to close our doors. Everything shut down for several months and we just kept 20 rooms at the [more premium] Safari Club open. We simply had to re-invent ourselves. We had 200 employees to think about and while we sadly saw a huge exodus of people, we did manage to keep skeleton staff on very reduced wages. Even tiny cut-backs helped as they gave up milk in their tea and walked to work.

“What immediately became evident in the vicinity was that people needed quick access to information as to what they could or could not do so we set up a Covid task force, ‘We are Victoria Falls’, which was fully sponsored by the private sector.

“We have always been visionaries in Zimbabwe and realised that communication was everything and we soon became the conduit for the whole of Southern Africa. We wanted to give assurance to tour operators whose livelihood relied totally on tourism. In Victoria Falls 99% of our business is tourism. While people working in agriculture and mining were allowed to work, we were not given a choice.

“Throughout all this time we kept marketing and communicating and somehow we have survived to tell the tale.”