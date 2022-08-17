New Zimbabwe.com

Govt offers target-beating incentive for biggest gold miners

17th August 2022 ,
By Bloomberg news

Zimbabwe extended an incentive for the country’s biggest gold miners to produce above state-set output targets.

Large producers that exceed their goals will receive 80% of the payment for the additional output in foreign currency, Deputy Mines Minister Polite Kambamura said in an interview.

That compares with the existing 60-40 split between foreign and local currency payments for gold produced in the southern African country.

