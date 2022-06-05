Grace Mugabe’s ex-husband Stanley Goreraza dies

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

FORMER First Lady Grace Mugabe’s ex-husband Stanley Goreraza has died.

He cancer, according to a notice shared at a flat he used to own in the Avenues area in Harare.

“Good morning. I hope I find you all well! It is with heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear friend, Stanley Goreraza. He passed away this morning after a long battle with cancer and stroke. May his dear soul rest in peace,” the notice read.

Formerly an officer in the Air Force of Zimbabwe and defence attache at the Zimbabwean embassy in China, Goreraza divorced Grace in 1996 after Grace had been involved with the late former President Robert Mugabe.

He had one child, Russell Goreraza