Habitual carjacker (21) serving jail term slapped additional five years in prison

By James Muonwa I Mashonaland West Corespondent

A HABITUAL carjacker, already serving jail time, has been slapped with an additional five years’ imprisonment after he was convicted for stealing a Zanu PF politician’s Nissan X-Trail vehicle valued at US$8 000.

The car was later recovered in Mvuma where Tinashe Magwegwe Matumba (21) dumped it after going on a joyride.

Matumba of Bemba farm in Marondera is currently serving jail terms at Mutimurefu Prison for similar offences.

Chinhoyi magistrate Sharon Rakafa sentenced him to five years imprisonment before suspending one year on condition of good behaviour.

This was after the prosecution produced certificates of previous convictions.

The State’s case, led by Tendai Tapi, is that on June 9, 2018 at around noon, Clever Kahute (58) gave his white Nissan X-Trail vehicle to son Tafadzwa to take to a mechanic for repairs.

Court heard that around 2pm and at Coldstream turn off, Tafadzwa offered Matumba a lift. Along the way, they met Tafadzwa’s friend Castern Machipisa who got into the car.

At this juncture, Machipisa asked to take the car on a joy ride towards Chinhoyi Hospital.

Tafadzwa disembarked from the vehicle as Machipisa and accused person, as a passenger, went on a joy ride.

When the two got to the hospital, accused person asked to drive and Machipisa agreed.

As Machipisa alighted from the car, accused person jumped onto driver’s seat and drove off leaving him behind.

Theft of a motor vehicle was reported to police and investigations were instituted.

On June 10, 2018, CID Mvuma recovered the car intact dumped at Chicken Slice complex.

Kahute was later invited to CID Chinhoyi where he positively identified his stolen vehicle.