UK: 82-year-old Cambridge priest to walk 82km for Zimbabwe’s Mutemwa Leprosy Care Centre

CAMBRIDGE priest Fr Colin Carr OP, marking his 82nd birthday, will embark on an 82-km sponsored walk to raise crucial funds for Zimbabwe’s Mutemwa Leprosy Care Centre, supported by the John Bradburne Memorial Society, whose Secretary Kate Macpherson reports.

The John Bradburne Memorial Society was founded in 1995 to support the residents of the Mutemwa Leprosy Care Centre in Zimbabwe.

This society was established in memory of John Bradburne, who has been nominated for canonisation to become Zimbabwe’s first saint.

John dedicated his life to caring for society’s most vulnerable individuals, including those with leprosy, providing ten years of selfless physical and spiritual care. He was murdered in 1979.

The society raises funds for the leprosy care centre and educates the public about Bradburne’s saintly life and his extensive poetic writings.

This October, one of our JBMS supporters, Fr Colin Carr OP, who resides in Blackfriars, Cambridge, will celebrate his 82nd birthday by undertaking a sponsored walk of 82 km to raise funds for the people at the Mutemwa Leprosy Care Centre in Zimbabwe.

The Mutemwa Care Centre has become a beacon of hope and healing for countless individuals affected by leprosy and other diseases, providing essential medical care, rehabilitation, and support.

JBMS continues to aid them through donations. Fr Colin has had a long-standing association with Zimbabwe; he taught at St Ignatius College and, during a visit to Silveira House, met John Bradburne and observed the swarms of bees in his room.

All the money raised from Fr Colin’s walk will go directly to supporting the patients and families living at Mutemwa, whom JBMS assists through housing, medication, and food, aiming to improve their quality of life.

The donation page for people wishing to support F Colin is available at: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/jbmswalk