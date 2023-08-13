Unstoppable Bosso edge Chiefs to reach Chibuku Cup quarterfinals

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS maintained their impressive start to the season after progressing to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup after following a penalty shootout victory against the defending champions Bulawayo Chiefs at Babourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The exciting contest had to be decided by penalties after the two teams played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in regulation time with all the four goals scored in the first half.

Chiefs had earlier got off to a dream start courtesy of a well taken free kick by former Warriors midfield enforcer Danny Phiri 13 minutes into the clash.

However Highlanders, who are yet to suffer a loss this season, turned the match on its head after scoring two quick goals through Lynoth Chikuhwa’s tap in finish in the 18th minute and McKinnon Mushore’s neat finish two minutes later.

Chiefs restored parity through Farau Matare just before halftime before the match went to the dreaded penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw.

Highlanders, led by their inspirational skipper and goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, held their nerve in shootout after to beat Bulawayo Chiefs 6-5 and maintain their unbeaten run this season while also booking their ticket to the quarterfinals of the country’s premier knockout competition.

Meanwhile, in other Chibuku Super Cup matches played Sunday, Caps United edged Hwange 1-0 at Bata stadium courtesy of Clive Rupiya’s solitary goal eight minutes into the match.

Last year’s Chibuku Super Cup losing finalists Herentals kept their hopes alive following a 1-0 win against ZPC Kariba.

