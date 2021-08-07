Informal Traders Appeal For Onsite Vaccination

Spread This News











By Kenneth Matimaire

INFORMAL traders in the eastern border city of Mutare appealed to government to establish vaccination sites at designated markets for convenience purposes.

The appeal comes as informal traders lamented that the vaccination queues at designated centres have become too long and time consuming, which is costly in their line of trade.

The sudden interests for jabs from informal traders was triggered by government pronouncements that public markets will soon be open to holders of vaccination certificates only.

The pronouncements were made by deputy minister of Health and Child Care, John Mangwiro as part of strategies to intensify government’s vaccination exercises targeting prisons, border towns and public markets.

Mangwiro said workers and operators of informal businesses will soon be required to produce vaccination certificates for them to operate.

Mutare Informal Traders Association (MITA) spokesperson Brilliant Mpofu said they intend to engage relevant authorities to arrange for on site vaccination at all designated markets in the city following recommendations from members.

“We are engaging the Ministry of Health so that they set up vaccination centres right at our doorstep. I believe this will be very effective,” he said.

There are nearly 8 000 informal traders in Mutare operating designated sites at Dangamvura and Chikanga Produce markets; Bako Flea Market, Green Market, Wholesale Market and TM Upper Market in Sakubva; Manica Post, ZB and TM markets in the city centre among others.

Chidzekere Market and Sakubva Flea Market are still closed owing to Covid-19 related concerns.

Mpofu said site vaccinations in respective markets places will be ideal to ease the high demand of jabs from informal traders.

“As we speak there is a great number of informal traders under MITA who are interested to get vaccinated. Some have already been vaccinated.

“People didn’t understand the importance of vaccination at the on set of the exercise. Many were reluctant since it is a voluntary exercise. But there has been renewed interest following capacity building workshops that we held with various organisations and institutions such as Mercy Corps and City of Mutare over the benefits of getting vaccinated.

“Right now, they (informal traders) are ready,” said Mpofu.

Second hand clothes trader at Bako Flea Market, Brian Hamadziripi said site vaccinations will be ideal to ease the queues that are getting longer by the day.

“I have been trying to get vaccinated for some days but the queues are too long. It might not be an issue to those who are patient but most informal traders cannot afford to be away from their market stalls for too long. I think its better if they open more vaccination sites to cater for the rising demand (for jabs), said Hamadziripi.

Mpofu was optimistic as similar arrangements have been done before where health officials established on site testing and vaccination several months ago.

The city has also introduced six additional public vaccination sites dotted in key high density suburbs and the CBD to complement efforts by all the local public health institutions.

Mutare is one of the areas that was prioritised by government to receive adequate vaccination doses owing to its proximity to the Mozambican border.

Meanwhile, Mutare has administered nearly 100 000 vaccines doses with 67 397 people having received their first doses as at August 3.

This translates to over half of the city’s herd immunity target of 126 000 people having been vaccinated against a cumulative total of 2 786 confirmed cases and 126 deaths.