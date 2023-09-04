INTERVIEW: Zim lawyer wins Netherlands award

How did you get the idea to study Law? And why did you choose Groningen?

‘My tribe is part of a minority, and physically I have been seen as small my whole life. That’s why I’ve always felt a connection to underdogs. I feel called to fight for those who are not heard. On top of that, I spent much time in Hwange National Park as a child, where my father, ironically, worked in mining. I grew to love nature because of my time in the Park. When I started looking into combining those two passions—fighting for the underdog, and protecting nature—I read about International Law, about the International Court of Justice, and about organizations such as the Wildlife Justice Commission. Then I realized: oh my gosh, this is all happening in the Netherlands! This is where I should be going! And within the Netherlands, Groningen has one of the best International Law programmes. That’s why I went there, in 2013.’

And have your studies given you what you were expecting?

‘Absolutely. For example, I worked at the Wildlife Justice Commission in the Hague for six months. And I was a research assistant for the British Professor Tim Wittig, for whom I mapped international smuggling routes. All those experiences, and in fact my entire stay in the Netherlands, have further fuelled my passions and have had such an enormous influence on my career. The fact that I was elected to the University Council, and that I got to contribute to shaping UG policy, has also given me the confidence to step into that world and say: I’m going to change things. The world of international animal smuggling can be quite frightening at times if you’re young, but these years in the Netherlands have shaped who I am now and what I am capable of.’

Do you ever think of moving back to the Netherlands?

‘I still consider the Netherlands as my second home, but I feel a calling to be in Zimbabwe and to commit myself to my community. I see so many young people who move away because the grass seems greener elsewhere. But there is so much work to be done here: building up our land, building up our continent … I want to share my knowledge and experience here. Besides, there is no place I’d rather be than here, in this nature, whether it’s in a National Park or on my own biological farm. This is where I experience the most peace.’

Where do you find the time for your farm, next to your busy legal work?

‘The more inspired and passionate you become, the less something feels like ‘work’. When I am fed up with legal work for the moment, I step outside to see how my cabbages are doing, if they are growing well, if our natural pesticides and horse manure are working. To me, a combination of these two careers is a lifestyle, not work. I am living the life I am called for.’

Mutezo is quiet for a moment, stares out the window, and then decides: ‘My calling is simple: to leave the Earth behind in a better state than I found it. Helping other people to find the balance between animals, humans, water, and trees. And to see how they all flourish.’