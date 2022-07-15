Just In-Stunner cleared on assault case, court rules its a case of sour grapes

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

URBAN Grooves artist Desmond Chideme better known as Stunner has been acquitted in a matter he was accused of assaulting his wife Dione Tafirenyika following a domestic dispute.

Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashayakure found Chideme not guilty after a full trial in which he denied ever laying a hand on his wife.

The magistrate ruled that Tafirenyika’s evidence was weak to an extent that a reasonable court would not convict.

“It is noted that the parties’ relationship had turned sour. There was also a matter that the accused believed that his wife was cheating,” said the magistrate.

“It is highly encouraged that if relationships turn sour, they should be talks. There was no evidence that was led in connection to this assault and the court wonders why these people did not come to testify.

“There are inconsistencies in Tafirenyika’s testimonies. Clearly the evidence of the medical affidavit does not support what the complainant told the court.

“There is insufficient evidence to point out that the accused could have assaulted the complainant. The court is convinced that the accused is not guilty hence he is acquitted,” said the magistrate.

Chideme had told the court that he had issues with Tafirenyika who was cheating.

He said the matter was resolved after Tafirenyika pleaded with him to be forgiven.

Chideme also told the court that he has two daughters and as such does not condone assault.

He also encouraged those in difficult marriages to adopt the procedure of sitting down and resolving their matters without involving the courts.

The musician told the court that if he had assaulted his ex-wife, he could be answering to allegations of attempted murder because of the three big rings he was wearing that might have caused serious injuries.

Tafirenyika alleged that he was assaulted by the musician during a domestic dispute at the Rainbow Towers hotel back in April.

Mary Taruvinga

News and Features, Court and Health Journalist